Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 279,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 212.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 251,036 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

