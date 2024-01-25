Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCSL stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

