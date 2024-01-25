OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.
Shares of OFG opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14.
In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
