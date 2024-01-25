OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 372,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 306,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,691,000 after purchasing an additional 279,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

