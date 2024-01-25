OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at $3.25-$3.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.74 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

