OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at $3.25-$3.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OneWater Marine Price Performance
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.74 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OneWater Marine
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.