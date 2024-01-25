OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
