OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

