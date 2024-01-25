Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Down 5%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Orica Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Orica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

