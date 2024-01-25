Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

