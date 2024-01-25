OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 296,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

