Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $158.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

