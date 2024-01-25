Oscar Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 597% compared to the average daily volume of 1,039 call options.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of OSCR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $12.11.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 63.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
