Oscar Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 597% compared to the average daily volume of 1,039 call options.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 63.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.