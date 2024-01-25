OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

