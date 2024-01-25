OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEN opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

