OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $216,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

