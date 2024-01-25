OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $226,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.