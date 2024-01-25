OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $319,000 Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.19. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

