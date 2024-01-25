OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $210,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 46,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,147.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,147.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,200 shares of company stock worth $67,630,090 over the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

