OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $231,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

