OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $245,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.66 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.