OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $272,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

