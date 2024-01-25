OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $397,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,678,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,505,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

