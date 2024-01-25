OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $420,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,196 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

