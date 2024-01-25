OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $161,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $16,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $16,487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Playtika by 219.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.