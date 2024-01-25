OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $300,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

