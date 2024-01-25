OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

