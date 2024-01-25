OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Twilio Stock Down 1.4 %

TWLO opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

