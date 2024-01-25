OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 1,613 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Shares of PHM opened at $102.35 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

