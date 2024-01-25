OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 7,890 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

