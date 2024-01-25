OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

