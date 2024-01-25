OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

