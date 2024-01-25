OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.76 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.