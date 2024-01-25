OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,929 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

