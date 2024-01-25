OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

