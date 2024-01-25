OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

NYSE:CI opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

