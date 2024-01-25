OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 17 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,059.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $996.76 and a 200-day moving average of $916.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $683.91 and a 52 week high of $1,077.54.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

