OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,866 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in JOYY were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JOYY by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of YY opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

