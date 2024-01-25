OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 29,301 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.