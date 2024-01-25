OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,681 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.