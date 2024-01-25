OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $457,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

APA Stock Up 1.7 %

APA stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

