OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $328.35 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.25 and a one year high of $330.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

