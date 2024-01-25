OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

