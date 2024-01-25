Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $25.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $28.02 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.