Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAAS. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

