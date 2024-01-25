Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 211,819 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,624 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 211,819 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after acquiring an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.