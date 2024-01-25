Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.