Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $42,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $20,535,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.