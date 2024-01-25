Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $92,401. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

