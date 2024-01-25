Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $75.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

