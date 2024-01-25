Piper Sandler Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.48.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $544.87 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $562.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

