Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

PZA opened at C$14.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.34. The stock has a market cap of C$362.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 76.88%. The business had revenue of C$163.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9993271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.