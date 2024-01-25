Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZA opened at C$14.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.34. The company has a market cap of C$362.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$163.21 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9993271 EPS for the current year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

