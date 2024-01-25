Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 891,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,551,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

